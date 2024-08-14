Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 89,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 308,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19,000.0% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

SHOP traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. 5,346,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,396,105. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

