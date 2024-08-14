Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 61.5%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

