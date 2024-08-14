Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Expands By 64.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.9 %

ASTSW stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,824. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

