Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Decreases By 63.7%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Up 13.2 %
Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 1,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,778. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
