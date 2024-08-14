Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Decreases By 63.7%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 1,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,778. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

