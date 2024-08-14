Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Declines By 59.8%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 196,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BENF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 68,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

