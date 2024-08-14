Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Declines By 59.8%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 196,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BENF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 68,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $287.20.
About Beneficient
