Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Drops By 66.7%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOCNU remained flat at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

