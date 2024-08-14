Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Expands By 1,050.0%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
