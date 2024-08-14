Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Drops By 69.2%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.38. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$44.55 and a 1-year high of C$62.83.

Bureau Veritas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.7799 per share. This is a positive change from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

