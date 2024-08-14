Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Declines By 92.3%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Down 0.8 %

ETCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 14,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Environmental Tectonics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 8.64%.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

