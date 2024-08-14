Short Interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Increases By 283.6%

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a growth of 283.6% from the July 15th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at Expion360

In other news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of Expion360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $46,671.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 Price Performance

Shares of XPON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 11,133,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,670. Expion360 has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $680,930.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Expion360 had a negative net margin of 140.87% and a negative return on equity of 126.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expion360 will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Stories

