Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 75.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of BHAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 47,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.00.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
