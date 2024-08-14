Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 75.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of BHAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 47,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

