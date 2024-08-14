Short Interest in Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Declines By 60.0%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GIGNY remained flat at $31.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Genting Singapore has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $38.13.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
