Short Interest in Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Declines By 60.0%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GIGNY remained flat at $31.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Genting Singapore has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $38.13.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

