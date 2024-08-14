Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Increases By 44.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 121,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.