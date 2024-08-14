Short Interest in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Expands By 47.8%

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQMG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 14,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

