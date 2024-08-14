Short Interest in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Expands By 47.8%

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMGGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQMG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 14,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $34.82.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period.

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

