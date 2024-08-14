Short Interest in Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) Expands By 943.4%

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 943.4% from the July 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kindly MD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kindly MD stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Kindly MD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kindly MD Stock Up 2.1 %

KDLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39. Kindly MD has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Kindly MD Company Profile

Kindly MD ( NASDAQ:KDLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

KindlyMD Inc is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme.

