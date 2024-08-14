Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Increases By 3,300.0%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.56. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$9.50.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.1068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

