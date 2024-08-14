Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Rises By 47.9%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the July 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of PRRWF remained flat at $19.23 on Wednesday. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.