Short Interest in Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Rises By 47.9%

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the July 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.
Park Lawn Price Performance
Shares of PRRWF remained flat at $19.23 on Wednesday. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.
Park Lawn Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park Lawn
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.