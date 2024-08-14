Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Drops By 31.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of BGAOY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.
About Proximus
