Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Drops By 31.3%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of BGAOY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365. Proximus has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

