Short Interest in REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Rises By 50.0%

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

RPGRY stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. REA Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

REA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

