Short Interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Decreases By 23.9%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 587,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 198,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $143.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

