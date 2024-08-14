Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Increases By 44.5%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.