Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Increases By 44.5%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Siebert Financial stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 68,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.