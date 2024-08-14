Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Declines By 99.8%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Stock Performance

SMC Entertainment stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,061,941. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

