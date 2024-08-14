Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Expands By 69.5%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,364,600 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 4,345,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,602.9 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVCBF remained flat at $13.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

