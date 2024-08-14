Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Expands By 69.5%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,364,600 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the July 15th total of 4,345,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,602.9 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SVCBF remained flat at $13.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $15.40.
