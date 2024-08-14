Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Decreases By 50.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.
About Telecom Italia
