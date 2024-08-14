Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Decreases By 50.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

