Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Drops By 60.7%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

TravelSky Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,715. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

