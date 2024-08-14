Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Rises By 8,800.0%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 8,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

VCVOF stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

