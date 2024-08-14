Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Expands By 600.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Worldline Stock Up 4.5 %
Worldline stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 6,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,886. Worldline has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.
About Worldline
