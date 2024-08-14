Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Expands By 600.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Worldline Stock Up 4.5 %

Worldline stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 6,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,886. Worldline has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

