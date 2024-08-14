Siacoin Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $252.19 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,005.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00576451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00109339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00256649 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.