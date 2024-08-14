SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Issues Earnings Results

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 6,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SIFCO Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

