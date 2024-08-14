SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:SILV opened at $8.25 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.20.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

