Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
SMWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
NYSE SMWB opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.76.
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
