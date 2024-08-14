Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMWB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Similarweb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Similarweb by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Similarweb by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMWB opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.