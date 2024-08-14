Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of SBGI opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $847.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Sinclair by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Sinclair by 1,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

