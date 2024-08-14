SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $761.99 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $761.99 million and approximately $276,782.17 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63048452 USD and is up 73.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $244,534.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

