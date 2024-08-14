Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 85.3% in July

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 95,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,028. Siyata Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $641.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($88.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 112.00% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -212.77 EPS for the current year.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
