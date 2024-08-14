SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.24 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $186.08 million and approximately $24.24 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,954,083,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,516,436,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

