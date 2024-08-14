Sky Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 900 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $236.39. 202,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,213. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.51. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $246.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

