Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY stock traded up $22.30 on Wednesday, hitting $930.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,179. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $884.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $875.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

