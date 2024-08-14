Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,795,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,752,067 shares of company stock worth $787,874,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.16. 1,449,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

