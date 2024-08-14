Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,689. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.