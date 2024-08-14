Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 10,386.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ LITM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Snow Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.
Snow Lake Resources Company Profile
