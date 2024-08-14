Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 10,386.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ LITM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Snow Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

