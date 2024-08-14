Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20,227.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $3,208,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. 3,246,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

