Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.64 and last traded at $126.14. Approximately 520,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,343,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.