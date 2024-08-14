Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.91 and last traded at $123.17. 674,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,384,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average is $158.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Snowflake by 201.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

