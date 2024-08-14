SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 0.6%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.60. 6,286,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 46,680,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.