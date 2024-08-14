SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.8 days.

SoftwareONE Price Performance

Shares of SWONF stock remained flat at $19.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SoftwareONE has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

