Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 95,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,860,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Sonos Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,857 shares of company stock worth $1,245,778 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

