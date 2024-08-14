Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
