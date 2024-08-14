SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.85-2.10 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

