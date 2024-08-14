SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,920 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,478 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 654,225 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,880,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KRE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,283,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,004. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.