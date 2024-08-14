Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Up 7.7%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.89. Approximately 177,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 690,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

